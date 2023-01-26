Breaking: ICPC Arrest Ex-JAMB Registrar, Dibu Ojerinde

A former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dibu Ojerinde has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC).

An ex-deputy director at JAMB, Jimoh Olabisi on Wednesday had alleged in court that Ojerinde used him to divert federal government funds.

Olabisi who is a witness of the ICPC stated this while speaking at the federal high Court in Abuja.

Ojerinde was arraigned by ICPC on July 6, 2021, on an 18-count charge bordering on alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of N5.2 billion.

The commission alleged that the former registrar committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

Ojerinde pleaded not guilty to the allegations and was granted bail in the sum of N200 million.

Olabisi told the court on Wednesday, that he was in charge of opening accounts for JAMB and admitted to opening an account in the name of JAMB/J.O. Olabisi in a commercial bank on the instruction of Ojerinde.

He said it was through this account that funds were moved from the government’s coffers.

Ojerinde was arrested at the car park of Federal High Court Abuja on Thursday as he was leaving after the adjournment of his trial to 15 February by Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

The former JAMB Registrar was reportedly with one of his sons at the carpark when he was accosted by the ICPC operatives who whisked him away in their vehicle.