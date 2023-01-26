Black Market Euro To Naira Exchange Rate Today 26th January 2023

What is the Euro to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Euro to Naira exchange rate for 25th January, below. You can swap your Euro for Naira at these rates.

How much is a Euro to naira today in the black market?

Euro to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki Euro rate):

The exchange rate for a euro to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a euro for N800 and sell at N820 on Wednesday 25th January 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Euro to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Euro to Naira (EUR to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N800 Selling Rate N820

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Automated Teller Machines in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country are still dispensing old notes with eight days to the January 31 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop the old N1,000, N500, and N200 notes from being legal tender.

Despite CBN directing banks to dispense the new naira notes as of Sunday many ATMs belonging to the financial institutions were dispensing the old notes.

Although some of the ATMs in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Osun, and Gombe, among others, dispensed the new notes, Punch claimed that banks are still loading old naira notes which are due to be phased out by the CBN in about a week.

The CBN on Saturday stressed that there would be no extension of the January 31 deadline.

The CBN’s Director of Capacity Development, Mohammed Abba, while addressing newsmen on the benefits of the new naira notes while sensitising traders at the Central Market Motor Park, Kaduna urged traders to hasten up and deposit their old naira notes in exchange for the new notes.

He also noted that the CBN would sanction errant commercial banks which refused to dispense the new naira notes through their ATMs or were found hoarding the notes.

He said, “For now, I don’t think there is any possibility of changing or extending the January 31 deadline within which the old naira notes will cease as legal tender.”