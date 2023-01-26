Bauchi Residents Reject APC, Set Brooms Ablaze At Peter Obi’s Campaign Rally (Photos)

Some Nigerians in Bauchi State have rejected the All Progressive Congress (APC) and embraced the Labour Party for the birth of a New Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and other chieftains of the party stormed Bauchi State on Thursday for the presidential campaign rally and to woo residents ahead of the forthcoming election.

The campaign rally witnessed a large turned out of supporters shouting and chanting ‘Obi, Obi, Obi’ in excitement.

An epic statement was made at the rally as the people burnt their brooms, symbolizing their break away from APC.

This is coming a few days after the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, held a campaign rally in the state and it ended abruptly over power issues.

Armed Thugs Attack Funke Akindele/Jandor’s Campaign

Meanwhile, thugs have reportedly attacked the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship candidate (Lagos) Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) in the Kosofe region of the state.

This publication understands that Jandor’s convoy which was attacked on Wednesday in the Ikosi-Isheri area of the local government also came under another attack on the same day in Oworo Road, Oworosonki area.

Newsmen gathered that the hoodlums threw stones and other dangerous objects at the campaign team.

The thugs were said to have also denied Adediran and his campaign team access to some parts of the state, if not for the intervention of security officers

There were also similar attacks in Badagry, Agege, and Ikorodu areas since Adediran kicked off his tour of the 245 wards in the state on Oct. 19, 2022,

Jandor’s running mate, Funke Akindele, was also chased out of the Kosofe fruit market on Tuesday.