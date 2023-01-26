Austin Faani Hints On Reason Why Actresses Are Not Supporting Funke Akindele’s Political Ambition

Nigerian filmmaker, Austin Faani , the husband to Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke, has hinted on the reason why the female colleagues of popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele are not supporting her political ambition.

According to the filmmaker via his verified Instagram page on Thursday, envy could be what held back most of the actresses from Nollywood from showing solidarity for one of their own.

Austin further cited famous American actor who became governor, Arnold Swhwarzenegger despite his profession, adding that he believes Funke Akindele would do better than all the previous deputy governors of Lagos State if given the chance.

He wrote: “Funke Akindele’s colleagues are not campaigning for her, especially the female celebrities.

“Could it be envy or what? We can post her film but not her political ambition. Arnold Schwarzenegger was once the governor of California.

“Y’all think she is not capable? I trust she will do better than all the previous Deputy Governors of Lagos put together. Vote my Colleague. Vote PDP Vote Jandor and Funke.”