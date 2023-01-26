Atiku Plans To Assassinate Wike – Achimugu Makes Fresh Allegation

A former aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, Michael Achimugu has alleged plans by his former principal to murder the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Achimugu during an interview with TVC on Wednesday said the plot was brought to his attention by Atiku’s daughter in Yola.

He claimed the former Vice President of Nigeria plans to implement the killing if he emerges as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The former aide who claimed his own life and that of his children are not safe, vowed to reveal more details later.

He said: “Atiku’s daughter told me in Yola that his father if elected will turn Wike and his group to shreds.

“She said many things including assassination. I’ll release the details.”

The former aide alleged that Atiku has so much evil up his sleeves and definitely can’t be trusted.

“Many evil things surround Atiku, including terrorism, assassinations among others. I will roll them for Nigerians to see,” he added.

Achimigu further claimed that he has tried to reach out to Wike and many others for them to provide protection for him, but the efforts have not been successful, adding that Atiku is a dangerous man who should not be underrated.

“Atiku cannot be trusted. I know what I am doing is dangerous,” he said.

The G5 Saga

Naija News reports some aggrieved Governors within the PDP now popularly referred to as the G5 Governors took a stand against supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

They insisted on the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu from office and his replacement with a southerner as the only condition to support Atiku’s 2023 bid.

However, despite several meetings and entreaties on how to resolve the disagreement, Ayu has refused to step down and the Governors have also not changed their position.

The G5 Governors are Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State), Samuel Ortom (Benue State), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State).