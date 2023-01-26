APC Drags Three Lawmakers To Court Over Defection To PDP

A suit before the Federal High Court II in Yola, Adamawa State capital, is seeking a judgement that will unseat three State House of Assembly members for allegedly switching political parties without due process.

The suit initiated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged that the defendants; Umar Musa Bororo, Shuaibu Babas and Shuaibu Dan Musa of Mubi South, Fufore Gurin and Mubi North constituencies, respectively, left the party unruly.

Naija News understands that the party chieftains had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at different times between 2021 and 2022.

The first to fifth defendants mentioned in the suit is the Assembly Speaker, Aminu Iya Abbas, the House of Assembly itself, the Accountant General of the state, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC is asking the court to determine whether the Assembly is not bound by the law to declare the seats of the three vacant for leaving the party under which they were elected.

The state opposition party, through its Legal Adviser, Idris Shuaibu, is demanding that the lawmakers who contested and won the election under the APC should remain at the assembly as APC members until June 12, 2023.

The APC argues that this should be more so as there was no crisis in the party at the time the indicated members defected.

The party, insisting that the three lawmakers should have ceased to be lawmakers after they left APC, asked the court to make them refund the salaries they have been receiving since crossing over from APC.

The Federal High Court II, Yola, presided over by Justice S. I. Kogo, fixed January 31 for mention.