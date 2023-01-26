APC Denies Sacking Ita Enang, Says The Report Is Alien

Reports of the expulsion of a former special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ita Enang from the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been debunked.

Naija News gathered earlier that the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the APC allegedly expelled Enang over “anti-party activities.”

It was learnt that the former lawmaker’s expulsion was confirmed in a letter dated January 24th, 2023.

Enang’s expulsion follows recommendations from eastern ward 2 – his ward – in Ibiono Ibom LGA of the state and it was confirmed by the state working committee of the APC led by Stephen Ntukekpo, chairman of the party.

However, in another development, the Akwa Ibom APC has debunked the purported expulsion of Enang from the party.

The Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area (LGA) APC Chairman in the state, Umoh Ekop has described the said report to be false.

Ekop at a news conference on Thursday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital said the people behind the purported letter of expulsion were alien to APC.

He said Enang has not committed any offence that should warrant expulsion from the party.

Naija News understands that the state chapter chairman said that the purported expulsion was the handiwork of mischief makers and also an insult to the entire Ibiono Ibom LGA.

The APC chieftain submitted that “Ordinarily, we will have allowed the said publication, knowing that it is meaningless and does not have the weight capacity of distracting the party nor the Distinguish Sen. Ita Enang, who is the backbone of the part in the LGA and state levels.

“For the sake of the public, who may be misled to believe this lies from the pit of hell, we want to put the record straight, that Enang is still a member of APC, Eastern Ward 2, Ibiono Ibom LGA of Akwa Ibom.

“We have not received any news or petition from the Ward Chairman of Eastern Ward 2 against him at any time.

“Enang is the only light and voice of the party at the local level as well as the known voice in Akwa Ibom that has always been speaking for the party.”

Ekop admonished those behind the said letter to tender an unreserved apology to Enang within 72 hours.

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that earlier Enang had in a statement denied his sack from the party saying its fake news.

He was quoted to have said “I have just seen one fake news on the social media on my leadership and status in Akwa Ibom APC.

“I urge all leaders and teeming members of our great party to please ignore same and continue working with me and all other party leaders and members of the party for the success of the Party in all the elections.

“I urge our members to please cooperate and work together to receive our President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima and all our Party National Leaders in the State APC Presidential Rally coming up on Jan. 30 at Uyo.

“We should please focus on mobilising for the rally and not be distracted by irrelevancies.”