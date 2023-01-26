Another Governorship Candidate Dies One Month To Elections

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aliyu Maina, was on Thursday confirmed dead, barely one month to the general election.

The NRM National Publicity Secretary, Olusola Afuye, in a statement said Aliyu died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after a brief illness in Abuja, the same day the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State, Uchenna Ikonne, was confirmed dead.

The statement disclosed that the governorship candidate has been buried according to Muslim rite and further details would be made public after delibrations and meetings.

He said: “According to the statement from the family, late Alhaji Abba Maina died on Wednesday, January 25 at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“He has been buried according to Muslim rite. We pray to Almighty Allah to protect his family and all his loved ones.

“We are also calling on all his family members, business and political associates to show late Maina’s family love and care during this mourning period.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made with his immediate family and his political family.”

Protesters Storm Katsina

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in his home state, Kastina State to commission projects.

The President’s two-day working visit to Katsina State commenced on Thursday.

However, some angry youths took to the streets of Katsina State to protest the state of the country.

The protesters stormed the street shortly after President Buhari commissioned the Kofar Kaura Overhead Bridge project in the Katsina metropolis.

An eyewitness who spoke with Leadership claimed that immediately after Buhari left the Kofar Kaura area of the capital city, angry youths began to make bonfires on the newly constructed road, chanting “Bamuyi, Bamuyi” in Hausa language, meaning ‘we are not interested’.