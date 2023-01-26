Accord Gov Candidate In Rivers Escapes Assassination

The Accord Party (AP) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, last Saturday escaped assassination.

The incident happened when Lulu-Briggs visited the Etche Local Government Area of the state.

Unknown gunmen attack his convoy when he and his team went to the LGA to ascertain reports of an attack on the Accord secretariat in the area.

The bulletproof vehicle of the governorship candidate was riddled with bullets.

Lulu-Briggs, who confirmed the incident while addressing newsmen, said he was informed that the party’s secretariat in Igbo-Etche, Etche LHA was attacked, which called for his visit there.

He said while on his way to the secretariat, his convoy was attacked by gunmen.

Lulu-Briggs said, “We got a very damning report that our party secretariat was attacked by an organised PDP gang.

“So we had to go round to see what was going on in our secretariat. On our way there, the same boys opened fire.

“They attacked us, destroyed our vehicles., they shot at my vehicle. You can see my car. All my windscreen, and glasses chattered.

“The whole convoy shot at, shot at people. It is terrible. I don’t understand what this has turned into. It’s a jungle state now, a lawless place.

“We will not be allowed to campaign and Rivers people will decide who will be their Governor, their Senators, you know. It is not by violence or attaching people.

“These things must stop. It is not a kangaroo state. We have a country. I tried to reach the commissioner of police, but I couldn’t get him. But I sent him a message by text.

“I hope that he will hear my message and then call me. This nonsense has to stop.

“The Governor has to call his boys, hold a meeting with all his chairmen and give them firm instructions because the bucks stop on his table.”