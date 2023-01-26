2023: Petrol To Sell For N100/Litre If I Become President – ZLP’s Nwanyanwu

The presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, has pledged that the pump price of fuel would drop to N100 per litre if he is elected as president in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Nwanyanwu, while featuring on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said his government within the first six months in office will reduce pump price if he is elected the next president of Nigeria.

According to him, going by his calculations, all Nigeria’s refineries would become functional within three to four months of his government, hence within the six months frame he can assure Nigerians that fuel will sell for N100 per litre.

The ZLP flag bearer advanced that Nigeria should not be ashamed that its crude oil is exported and only three refined products, petrol, kerosene and diesel, are imported because oil bunkers would not want refineries to work.

He submitted that “Somebody that is involved in oil bunkering will not allow the refineries to work. He will want fuel to be sold at 1,000 [naira per litre].

“Read my lips and take it to the bank, within six months, I will sell fuel for N100 in this country. I have calculated it. All these refineries will be put to use within three, or four months.

“At the same time – simultaneously – we are going to install modern refineries in each geopolitical zone. This thing will disappear – this idea of subsidy and all that is created. What are we subsidising?

“What happened to the others, including your gear oil and all those? They take it away. You don’t talk about it. I won’t let that happen under my nose. These, my colleagues, most of them are involved in these deals. They cannot do it.

“That is why when I told you I have no encumbrances, I have nothing attached to me in relation to the perennial problems we are passing [through] today. I will get it done. Dan Nwanyanwu will get it done as commander-in-chief.”