2023: Hope INEC Is Ready For What Is Coming – Williams Uchemba Speaks On PVC Collection

Popular Nollywood actor, Willams Uchemba has expressed deep concern over the upcoming 2023 elections.

The thespian lamented over how difficult it was to obtain the voters card from the officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

He berated the electoral commission’s officials for their attitude towards the electorates seeking to collect their Permanent Voters Cards.

Speaking via his Instagram page, the actor shared a video of some Nigerians protesting over not being able to pick up their Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs, from their respective zones.

Uchemba lamented that most registered voters are told by INEC officials that the PVCs are either “not ready or cannot be found”, stating that INEC cannot disenfranchise people and expect a free and fair election.

According to him, he “hopes INEC is ready for what is coming.”

He urged the electoral empire to do the needful in order to resolve the matter.

Mike Bamiloye Slams Nollywood Actors

The founder of Mount Zion Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, has tackled Nigerian celebrities, particularly actors and actresses who promote nudity, romance and other social vices with their movies.

The evangelist turn movie producer via his Instagram page on Thursday morning called out Nollywood actors and actresses who promote moral decadence with their ‘excessive kissing and romance portrayed on a movie set.

According to Mike, these celebrities have corrupted the society with the kind of movie displayed on TV.

Mike Bamiloye’s remarks about ‘nudity’ and ‘movie romance’ is coming in the wake of the loud nudity in the trending Shanty Town movie.

Taking to his Instagram, Mike Bamiloye wrote thus:

“HEAR ME, ACTORS AND ACTRESSES!

Dear Movie-Maker,

You think you are doing great movies?

You think you are making money?

You think you are getting popular?

Dear Movie Actor!

You have acted in many Movies in Nigeria and all your achievement in life has been that

You have Kissed several ladies and romanced many girls on film set,

The roles you love to play in movies are Roles where Men have to kiss you and where you have to play love roles.

My Dear Movie Actor!

Honorable Nollywoodian!

How many Ladies have you kissed on movie sets?