2023: Don’t Blackmail Buhari, And Don’t Exonerate Yourself – PDP To Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has been accused of trying to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari with his comment about alleged efforts to sabotage his victory.

Naija News reported on Wednesday that Tinubu said he was confident about winning the 2023 election against all odds.

The former Lagos State Governor who hinted that some people may be trying to sabotage the forthcoming polls insisted that despite the various plots, he would emerge victorious at the polls.

He said: “Let fuel be expensive, only they know where they keep it. Keep petrol, keep the naira, we will vote and be elected. You may change the ink of naira notes. What you expect will not happen.

“They said petrol will rise to N200/litre and N500/litre, let your mind be at rest. They don’t want these forthcoming elections to hold. They want to scatter it but that won’t be possible.

“They thought they could cause trouble; they sabotaged fuel but with or without fuel, with or without motorcycles and tricycles, we will vote and win. This is a superior revolution.”

Reacting to the development, the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has told Tinubu not to blackmail President Buhari.

Naija News gathered that the PDP in a statement on Wednesday by the council’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that the APC flag bearer was as well blaming his own party and the Federal Government “over his looming devastating rejection by Nigerians.”

Ologbondiyan submitted that Tinubu’s claims that the introduction of the new naira note by the Buhari led-APC administration and the fuel crisis was plotted to scuttle his electoral chances were ways to exonerate himself.

He accused Tinubu of trying to hoodwink Nigerians by seeking to exonerate himself to blame others, noting that it speaks volumes of Tinubu’s character to “pretend” to care for the pain citizens are passing through because it is beginning to affect his ambition.

The PDP spokesperson alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monetary policy to redesign the currency can only affect people who win elections by relying on bullion vans.

Tinubu according to the PDP ought to know that “Nigerians can see through his antics and diversionary theatrics” on the fuel and new naira notes issue.

The main opposition wondered why the APC flag bearer would try to himself from a government he had been a part of since 2015.

“In reality, he is known to be behind the insensitive and anti-people policies that have brought so much calamity to our country including the current persistent fuel scarcity.

“Tinubu is lamenting over the redesigning of the naira just because the policy has frustrated his boastful plots to use slush fund, which he reportedly stashed away in secret vaults, for vote buying and manipulative schemes.

“From the songs of the lamentation of Asiwaju Tinubu, it is clear that his presidential life ambition has collapsed,” the PDP added.