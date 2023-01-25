Yemi Alade Shares Cryptic Post After Claims She’s Expecting First Child With Togolese President Emerged

‘Mama of Africa‘ Yemi Alade has shared a cryptic post following report that she is allegedly expecting her first child with Togolese president.

This is coming after an Instagram blogger simply called ‘Johny Johny’ crooner claimed that the singer was carrying the baby of Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe Eyadema, the president of Togo.

According to Johny, the 33-year-old singer and the president have been dating since 2017.

He said: “Nigeria singer Yemi Alade is currently pregnant for the president of the Republic of Togo. Yemi has been dating the president since 2017. But 4 days ago, it was confirmed that she is carrying a child for the Togolese president.”

Yemi Alade, via her Twitter handle on Wednesday, shared a pregnant emoji accompanied by a funny emoji shortly after the report went viral.

In another tweet, the talented singer noted that January is on ment.

See post below;

Yemi Alade Robbed In Cote d’lvoire

Meanwhile, Yemi Alade was recently robbed by unknown persons at a hotel in Côte d’Ivoire.

Naija News reports that the singer had gone visiting the country for the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND), a 3-day gathering of creatives from Africa and the Diaspora when the incident occured.

Narrating the experience, the 33-year-old singer said while she was away from her hotel room, her belongings were ransacked and all the money carted away.

She said: “A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal all the money they could find. Very good.”