Why I ‘Shunned’ Tinubu’s Abia Mega Rally- Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has opened up on reason behind his absence at the All Progressive Congress presidential rally in Umuahia on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) moved to Umuahia, the home state of the sitting senator on Tuesday.

Speaking about his absence, the former Abia State governor via a video shared on his Facebook page, said he stayed away from the rally for the safety of Abia people.

He, however, commended the organisers of the rally for their peaceful conduct, stressing that he was in support of the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Thugs Invade Tinubu’s Rally In Abia

Meanwhile, a video showing the moment political thugs invaded the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign rally at the Umuahia township stadium has surfaced on social media.

In the video seen by this platform, the thugs were seen on Tuesday allegedly attacking the supporters of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Despite the heavy presence of security operatives, the thugs armed with sticks reportedly attacked Orji’s supporters ordering them to leave the venue of the campaign rally.

Although, the reason for the attack could not be ascertained as none of the invaders were willing to say anything.