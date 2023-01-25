What Tinubu Said In Abia During APC Presidential Rally

The standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to make Aba, a commercial hub in Abia state, a major exporter of goods if he is elected president.

The former Governor of Lagos State said Aba has the potential for manufacturing of clothing, appliances, and cars on a large scale and would ensure that Aba begins to export all types of manufactured goods to Asia, to North and South America, and Europe.

Speaking on Tuesday at his party’s campaign rally in Umuahia, the Abia capital, Tinubu stated that Abia is a centre of production and industry and can achieve unprecedented industrial activity.

Tinubu said if elected, his government shall support those starting their own businesses and his digital economy plan will yield one million new jobs in ICT within 24 months in office.

He said: “Your state is a centre of production and industry. Today, my hope is renewed that together we can achieve industrial activity unprecedented in our history.

“Aba market is one of the largest in West Africa. I see it becoming a major exporter of all types of manufactured goods to Asia, to North and South America, and Europe.

“I see this state humming with industrial activity such that it will become a world famous centre of activity from the manufacture of clothing to that of cars, appliances, and computers and their components.

“We will give you the tools to make your businesses as competitive and productive as any on earth.

“The teeming youth population standing before me makes my heart glad. We have good plans for you! God’s Own Youth! You are blessed! We will empower you. There will be jobs for those who desire jobs by providing tax and other employment credits to employers, encouraging them to hire you.

“My government shall support those starting their own businesses. My digital economy plan calls for one million new jobs in ICT within 24 months in office.”

Tinubu also said with his administration, the country’s security challenges would be addressed with the use of modern technology.

“Security forces will be better trained and better compensated. They will exercise restraint when needed but will also show strength whenever put to the test,” he added.

The rally was attended by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinmma, APC Deputy National Chairman (South) Chief Emma Enekwu, who represented the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the APC National Woman Leader Betta Edu.