What Atiku Told Delta Residents About Tinubu, APC Govt

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told the people of Delta not to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 election.

The former Vice President stated that the APC government has disunited the country in all aspects and came to destroy the biggest economy in Africa built by the PDP for sixteen years.

Atiku, however, said if elected, the PDP is commited to restore the unity of this country by ensuring that every part of this country has a sense of belonging.

Naija News reports that Atiku stated this on Tuesday during his party’s presidential campaign rally at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

He said: “The APC government has disunited Nigeria in all aspects and it is our commitment to restore the unity of this country by ensuring that every part of this country has a sense of belonging.

“You must believe in PDP because as a party, we built the biggest economy in Africa until the APC came and destroyed it in 2015. Why vote for the same party that has suffered us in the last seven years plus? Let us vote them out to unite and rebuild our country again.”

Speaking further, Atiku promised residents of Delta state that he won’t betray their trust and vowed to tackle insecurity and revamp the economy if he is elected.

He said: “We are here to show our gratitude and appreciation to say that we are with you in all respects because of the support we have received from you from 1999 to date.

“All through my political journey, Delta state has always supported me and I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta and the entire Niger Delta.

“That is why in my modest appreciation, I chose one of you as my vice-presidential candidate and you know that a running mate is always a stepping stone.

“Therefore, it is up to you to show your support by giving Governor Okowa the massive support to enable us to rescue and rebuild our dear country.

“The Niger Delta and other parts of the country will benefit from our resource control and restructuring agenda because it is our intention to devolve more powers to the states and local governments to tackle peculiar challenges facing the people.“