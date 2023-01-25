Video: Moment Tinubu Arrived Abeokuta For Ogun APC Presidential Rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, for his campaign rally today.

The former Governor of Lagos State was led into the state’s capital city on Wednesday afternoon by horse riders hoisting APC flags in the company of men of the Nigerian Police Force.

Naija News understands that Tinubu was forced to address supporters who received him alongside journalists briefly after highlighting from his private jet in Abeokuta before proceeding to the campaign rally venue.

See the video clips below:

Naija News reports that the APC flag-bearer was in Abia State on Tuesday, where he assured the people that he would make Aba a major exporter of goods if elected president.

Tinubu said in Aba, the state market hub, that the community has the potential for manufacturing clothing, appliances, and cars on a large scale and would ensure that Aba begins to export all types of manufactured goods to Asia, to North and South America, and Europe.

Speaking during the APC campaign rally in Umuahia, the Abia capital, Tinubu reiterated that Abia is a centre of production and industry and can achieve the unprecedented industrial activity.

He said if elected, his government shall support those starting their own businesses and his digital economy plan will yield one million new jobs in ICT within 24 months in office.