Uzodinma Sends Message To Security Agencies Over Murder Of Imo LG Chairman

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has called for the arrest of the killers of the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area, Chris Ohizu.

Naija News reports that Ohizu was beheaded by his abductors after the gunmen were allegedly paid the sum of N6 million as ransom to release him.

It was learned that the killers of Ohizu published videos of the beheading with the phone of their victim on his WhatsApp status on Sunday.

In a statement on Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, the governor urged security agencies to fish out the killers of the council boss.

Uzodinma who said Ohizu’s murder is callous and condemnable, also advised the unknown gunmen to “resist the temptation of going ahead with this bloodletting” in the state.

The statement read: “The Government of Imo State is saddened by the brutal and cruel murder on Sunday, January 22, of the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area, Chris Ohizu.

“The chilling assassination of Mr. Ahizu in cold blood is as benumbing as it is callous. This killing falls in line with the targeting of members of the ruling APC, government officials, and their friends.

“Those previously murdered in cold blood include Orlu APC LGA woman leader, Jenny Rachael Okonkwo (Iron Lady); Nze Chidi Ejiaka; Barr. Darlington Odume; Nze Nwachukwu Igboayaka; Mrs. Helen Nnakwe; Collins Okey Agah, Chukwudi Dimagwu; Eddy Ofuefule; all APC chieftains from Orlu, and many others as well as Emma Mazi, former IMC chairman of Oguta LGA.

“It is unfortunate that even those who are quick to shout about insecurity in the state never found their voices to condemn these cold-blooded killings in the past and are not saying anything also on the latest killing.

“Be that as it may, government condemns this cold-blooded murder on a Sunday and urged the perpetrators of the dastardly act and their sponsors to resist the temptation of going ahead with this bloodletting which has plunged the state into the current state of uncertainty.”