Unknown Gunmen Kill APC Ward Chairman In Imo, Kidnap Six Others

Fresh information has emerged that the ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umuchoke ward in Okwe in the Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State, Christian Ihim has been killed by unknown gunmen.

Naija News learnt from The Nation that the APC chieftain was shot dead in the late hours of Tuesday in the community.

It was gathered that a source from the community said on Wednesday that five other people were kidnapped by the same gunmen after they killed Ihim, who is popularly known as Zako.

The source who pleaded anonymity narrated that the said gunmen reportedly shot repeatedly to scare villagers during the operation.

The slain chairman is said to be a former aide of the immediate past national Organising Secretary of APC, Emma Ibediro.

The source said: ”The ward chairman of APC in Umuchoke Okwe in Onuimo Local Government Area has been killed. Apart from killing him they also kidnapped five APC members in the community. They also went to the Okwelle community and kidnapped an APC female member known as Onyinyechi Egenti. Our community is on the run now. They shot like it was a war period.”

Recall that similarly on December 15 2022, gunmen killed the Labour Party candidate for the Onuimo LGA House of Assembly election, Christopher Elehu, popularly known as Wasco, after razing his country home in the Okwe community.

It was also learnt that the Imo police spokesperson Henry Okoye, is yet to confirm the incident at the time of filling the report.

Also, the gunmen reportedly raided a neighbouring community Okwelle and kidnapped a female member of the APC, Onyinyech Egenti after killing Ihim.