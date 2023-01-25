Traders Count Losses In Delta, Blames Okowa For Shutting Down Markets For PDP Campaign

Traders in some markets in Delta State have counted their losses amidst claims that the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa ordered the shut down of market for the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News gathered that there were reports that some major markets in Asaba, the state capital, were shut down on Tuesday to pave way for the campaign.

It was gathered that some traders in one of such markets that was allegedly shut down on the directive of the governor recounted their losses to Punch.

According to some of the traders in one of the popular markets, Ogbogonogo market in the Asaba metropolis, they lost sales for the day because of closure of the market, which on account of the PDP campaign rally.

They described the move to shut down the market because of the rally as insensitive of the state government to the welfare of traders.

This platforms learnt that one of the traders identified as Kate Mordi told Punch that “Markets were shut down on Tuesday because of the party’s campaign, which is why Okowa did not declare a public holiday for civil servants. The workers are there to work for him, and he closed our only source of income.

“Don’t you know that there are people who go hungry if the market does not open for a day?”

Meanwhile, at the campaign rally on Tuesday, the PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abunakar told Deltans that he only came to pay them a thank you visit and not to campaign.

Atiku said “We are not in Delta State to campaign; we are in the state to show our gratitude. Since 1999, Delta has never failed our party; that is why I chose my running mate, Okowa, from here.

“In my policy document, education is well captured, and as far as the federal government is concerned, there will be no ASSU strike again if I am elected president. The APC government has disunited Nigeria, and we are coming to unite the country. Economy and security will be given adequate attention.”

Okowa, who is the party’s vice presidential candidate, during his remarks appreciated his principal for choosing him as his running mate against all odds.