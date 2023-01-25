Top Nollywood Actors Attend Ogun APC Rally

Some Nollywood veterans were spotted at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Naija News reports that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, arrived in Abeokuta today for his campaign rally.

Before Tinubu arrived at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Kuto, some top Yoruba film actors were seen on the stage thrilling the crowd before the commencement of the rally proper even as popular Fuji musician, K1 de Ultimate, sang praises of the APC flag-bearer.

Nollywood actors on sight include Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo), Fatia Balogun, Saheed Balogun and other young actors.

At a session, the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, was seen in a photoshoot with the Nollywood actors.

See more photos from the Ogun APC campaign rally below:

Meanwhile, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, told supporters of the ruling APC on Tuesday to come out massively to vote for the party at the polls next month.

According to Governor Bello, if the people of Niger State want the present administration’s achievements to be consolidated, then they would have to vote for candidates of APC at all levels to ensure that is done.

The governor said the party has credible candidates that would form a formidable team to improve on the successes recorded by the present administration.

Naija News understands that Bello called on the electorate to vote for the APC when he led the flag-off campaign of the party’s candidates in the state in Niger-East Senatorial District.

The governor also called on the people to be more vigilant and stay positive that the 2023 elections will be successful.