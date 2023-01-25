See How Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Rally In Gombe Turned Out (Video, Pictures)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has taken his presidential rally to Gombe State.

The former Anambra Governor took to his official Twitter handle to announce his arrival in the state.

He wrote, “I Just arrived in Gombe to continue my discussions with Nigerians on the way forward to a national rebirth. The vast arable lands of the North is a new vista that must be opened up to serve Nigeria and Africa. The agricultural potentials are infinite.”

The LP’s flag bearer arrival was greeted by a very excited crowd chanting his name to show support for his presidential bid.

