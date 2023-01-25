Peter Obi Speaks After Arriving Gombe for Presidential Rally

The standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has arrived in Gombe State for his presidential campaign rally.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State was received at the local airport by chieftains of the party, supporters and well wishes.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon, Obi said he is in Gombe to continue his discussions with Nigerians on the way forward to national rebirth.

The LP flag bearer asserted that the vast arable lands of the North are a new vista that must be opened up to serve Nigeria and Africa, adding that the agricultural potentials are infinite.

He wrote: “I Just arrived in Gombe to continue my discussions with Nigerians on the way forward to a national rebirth. The vast arable lands of the North is a new vista that must be opened up to serve Nigeria and Africa. The agricultural potentials are infinite. -PO”