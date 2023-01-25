Peter Obi Holds Town Hall Meeting In Gombe (Photos)

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, held a town hall meeting with women in Gombe, the state capital.

The LP flagbearer and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, and other party stakeholders were on the ground for the meeting.

Also present at the town hall meeting were the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure; the wife of the LP candidate, Margaret Peter Obi; Pat Utomi, and Aisha Yesufu, among other party leaders.

The meeting comes a day after the vehicle of the former Anambra governor was attacked by hoodlums in Katsina State with heavy stones from his driver’s side, causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

Naija News reports that Obi’s vehicle was attacked after he attended a rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

However, according to a statement from the LP Presidential Campaign Council, its candidate was and the other occupants of the car were unhurt.

See photos from the event below.