People Have Been Dying Everyday – Soludo’s Aide Discloses Reason Governor Called For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has said that his principal’s call for the unconditional release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was not politically motivated.

Naija News recalls that Soludo, had during a campaign rally of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) some days back called for the unconditional release of the IPOB leader, stating that he was ready to stand surety for him.

Reacting to Soludo’s call, his aide explained that the Anambra Governor’s statement was borne out of genuine concern and desire to deal with the problem of insecurity in the southeast.

Aburime stated this while speaking with the Punch on Tuesday.

According to him, Soludo has observed that it was imperative for the IPOB leader to speak to the South-East in order to douse the insecurity in the region.

He also stated that Soludo did not consult with other South-East governors concerning the situation as he spoke in his capacity as the governor of Anambra State.

Aburime argued that insecurity in the region has worsened after the detention of the IPOB leader.

He said, “The call for the release of Kanu by Soludo is borne out of genuine desire and intention to remove insecurity from the South-East. You will recall that insecurity has been a major problem in the region since Kanu was detained.

“You will observe that people have been dying every day and you hear about killings here and there in the region. The governor, with the help of President Muhammadu Buhari, has deployed what is called a kinetic approach to fighting the insecurity in the region. But he (Soludo) found out that it is about time to also adopt the non-kinetic approach, which is to bring the critical stakeholders, like Kanu, around the table and discuss the issue of insecurity with a view to finding a permanent solution.

“And he is now saying that Kanu should be released to be part of the people that should be called to the roundtable to have a discussion on insecurity and the governor is saying that the Federal Government should release him unconditionally so he can speak to the people of the South-East.

“And if he cannot be released unconditionally, the governor said he is willing to stand as his surety. That is a genuine call, it has nothing to do with political motives or selfish interest. It is a genuine call intended to bring sustainable peace to the region.“