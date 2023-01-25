Ogun Guber: Amosun’s Ally, Otegbeye Sends Message To Abiodun

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Biyi Otegbeye, has urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to start packing his belongings and get ready to leave the Government House.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital, Otegbeye said with the support of former Govenor Ibikunle Amosun, he will win the forthcoming governorship election.

Otegbeye, who secured a court judgment that reinstated him as the ADC governorship candidate, said Abiodun, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), must not be re-elected.

The ADC flagbearer also condemned the alleged endorsement of Abiodun by traditional rulers in the state, saying that Amosun’s endorsement of his candidacy override the “procured endorsements” by the governor.

He said: “Governor Abiodun has been procuring endorsement everywhere and two weeks after, I visited my paramount ruler, he received me warmly and he prayed for me.

“In truth, blood they say is thicker than water; there is no father that will disown his son.

“I have seen the traditional institutions being bullied and so when he went around on the jamboree, getting the endorsements, we congratulated him.

“But let see whether the endorsements he has been gathering will count. INEC will not count it; BVAS will not count it.

“Let compare all those endorsements and put it side by side with Amosun’s endorsement, where he pointedly said he is supporting Biyi Otegbeye and ADC.

“Amosun is a man of tremendous goodwill; this present administration is doing everything within its power to erase some of his (Amosun) accomplishments.

“But that is not possible, because everywhere you go, you are going to see the footprints of Sen. Ibikunle Amosun when he was the governor of the state.”