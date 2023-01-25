Labour Party Speaks On Katsina Attack Being Politically Motivated

The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said that the attack on its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after the Katsina State campaign rally, was not politically motivated.

Recall, the LP presidential campaign council in a statement on Monday released through its Head of Media, Diran Onifade, condemned the attack on Peter Obi and his campaign team.

However, speaking about the incident on Wednesday, chief spokesperson of the campaign council, Yunusa Tanko told newsmen that the assailants were ‘area boys’ who wanted to extort the LP candidate, Peter Obi, and his vice, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Tanko further debunked concerns about the attack being orchestrated, adding that they were trying to be uncontrollable at their convoy because they wanted to be ‘settled’.

“It was not an orchestrated attack and we don’t think it is politically motivated, I was with our Chief Security officer, and it was just area boys, they wanted us to give them money.

“We have since put that behind us and we are focusing on other rallies, as I’m speaking to you, I’m in Gombe and everything is going on peacefully. So, the incident was not as serious as it was made to look,” he said.