‘It’s A Huge Loss To Us As A Party’ – Ribadu Reacts To Bindow’s Defection From APC

The organizing secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Mustapha Atiku Ribadu has described the defection of the former Governor of the state, Muhammad Jibrilla Bindow from the APC as a huge loss to the party.

The APC chieftain in a statement on Wednesday said the decision of Bindow to dump the APC is both shocking and a huge loss.

He however said the party will not dwell on the development and will continue to accord him the necessary respect.

Ribadu added that the former Governor during his administration contributed huge achievements to the state and the party, saying his role won’t be forgotten.

He said in the statement: “The defection of Bindow at the eleventh hour into the general election is shocking and a huge loss to us as a party. Despite Bindow’s shortcomings, we remember the good tidings he brought into the state through unprecedented developmental strides.

“We will continue to accord him the respect he deserves as the first governor of APC in the state who did his best to transform our dear state but lost the general election gallantly by scoring over 300,000 votes.”

APC Will Still Win

Ribadu stated that despite the defection of the former Governor, APC will still go ahead and win the governorship election and other positions in Adamawa State.

“While wishing our former governor well in his future endeavours, I want to restate that we are putting strong mechanisms to absorb the shock of Bindow’s departure. We will continue to work round the clock to emerge victorious in all the elections in Adamawa from top to bottom.

“Adamawa State is the birthplace of APC and we cannot abandon our birthplace in the hands of strangers as we are working tirelessly to take back what rightfully belongs to us,” he said.

Naija News recalls Muhammad Bindow officially resigned from the party via a letter addressed to the APC chairman of his Ward, Mubi North local government Adamawa State.

The former Governor in the letter dated January 20, 2023, did not mention his next political alignment but noted categorically that his supporters across the State would be joining him in leaving the APC to build a harmonious Adamawa.

Bindow explained that he dumped APC due to a lack of genuine reconciliation of stakeholders within the party.