It Is Not Our Fault Your Wife Cheated On You – Khloe Blasts Nedu

Former BBNaija housemate, Khloe has berated popular Nigerian OAP, Nedu over his recent comment on female BBNaija housemates.

Naija News recalls that Nedu, in a recent podcast show, alleged that most ladies audition for the BBN just to get “more customers.”

According to him, the only thing the ladies have to offer are their vaginas.

Reacting to Nedu’s statement via an Instagram post, Khloe berated the OAP for always attacking women.

She warned him not to take out the betrayal he suffered at the hands of his ex-wife on other women.

She wrote, “It’s not our fault his wife gave him a B*stard, now I don’t blame the woman cos who wants to have a child for a d*mb childish usel*ss lying ass talkative man … now, every woman living good is hawking p*ssy .

“They don’t even see the pain and the struggle and some online peeps too will support rubbish’ forgetting that they are women and want to succeed in life . Very senseless mentality . What any woman choose to do to make ends meet is no one business in as much as shes not steal from you or kill anyone . TF. That’s how he came to lie about hotel room, but dumb people can’t even put 1 and 1 together to know that shit was framed up just to talk. I know someone like him , lie for no reason !!! Cook something up on the spot . So you enter room and stand to watch who and who was fucking your friend and you came out to say it? Lmao . Na Mumu people wey like gossip and dumb you Dey deceive. Heal from your heart break and leave women alone , we dint ask you to marry a cheating wife. Get the F short devil . All you do is to speak ill of women’’