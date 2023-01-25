‘How Na’ajatu Begged, Lobbied Bola Tinubu To Be Campaign Director’

The director, Grassroots and Engagement, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Sa’adatu Garba Dogonbauchi, has accused Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed of lobbying and begging the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to make her director of Civil Society Directorate of the campaign council.

Recall that Naja’atu Mohammed who had last week resigned from the ruling party claimed that Tinubu was not mental and medically fit to be president of Nigeria.

The former Civil Society Director of the APC campaign has also met and endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking to Leadership, Dogonbauchi dismissed Naja’atu’s claim that APC begged her to join the campaign.

According to her, Naja’atu had traveled to the United Kingdom (UK) to beg Tinubu for the position she resigned from last week.

She urged the former director to tell Nigerians when she realised Tinubu was no longer fit to be president, adding that Naja’atu decided to become an agent of the opposition after realising she could no longer have her way.

Dogonbauchi said, “She was initially appointed as my deputy in the Civil Society Directorate. But she started lobbying to become the director because she doesn’t want to work under anybody.

“So, she travelled to London, the United Kingdom, to meet Asiwaju and begged him to give her the job of director. Asiwaju gave it to her. That was how she became the director of the civil society directorate. I was eventually made director of grassroot and engagement.”

Dogonbauchi said, “She (Naja’atu) said Tinubu is sick. She should come and tell us whether all these hours, sleepless nights and talks that Tinubu has been doing on the campaign so far can be done by a sick man.

“Nigerians can see his rallies. He is fit. He is healthy, intelligent and competent to preside over Nigeria”.

On Naja’atu working for Atiku, Dogonbauchi said the PDP presidential candidate must have promised her a political appointment.

She claimed that when Atiku loses next month’s presidential election, Naja’atu would be among the first people to say negative things about him.

“Maybe she went to Atiku because she has been promised something. But she abused Atiku and talked nonsense about him not so long ago. And everybody knows she made a lot of negative comments and allegations against Atiku,” she said.