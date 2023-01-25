“Height Of Imbecility” – Keyamo Knocks Dino Melaye, Okowa For Mocking Tinubu’s Health

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has berated former Senator Dino Melaye over the latter’s mockery of Bola Tinubu.

He also accused the Peoples Democratic Party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of joining in the mockery, describing the Delta Governor as laughing like a clown.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment said the action of both Melaye and Okowa is disrespectful.

Naija News reports Keyamo stated this while reacting to a video of Melaye who took the mic at the PDP Presidential really in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Tuesday and led the viral ‘Emilokan’ song which was to mock Tinubu’s health challenges.

It is widely known that ‘Emilokan’ is a popular Tinubu slogan which he created while seeking the support of APC delegates in Ogun State before the party’s presidential primaries last year.

While demonstrating the song at the rally, Melaye, a former Senator who represented Kogi Central in the National Assembly, held the mic, started behaving like he has shaky hands, and collapsed on the ground in mockery of Tinubu.

Not taking what transpired at the rally lightly, Keyamo in a statement on Wednesday via his Twitter account, submitted that it is wrong to mock anybody for his/her challenge as demonstrated by the PDP chieftains during the rally.

Citing an example in America, the Minister said Sen. John McCain had a deformity in one hand while campaigning to be the US President in 2008 but out of respect, Barrack Obama and his team never used it against him during campaigns.

He also demanded an apology from Melaye and Okowa to Nigerians.

He wrote: “Obama’s rival in 2008 US election, Sen. McCain had a deformity in one hand. Obama’s team showed him respect & NEVER mocked him for it. But here, a VP candidate laughs as a clown falls on stage to mock another candidate. It’s the height of imbecility. They owe Nigerians an apology.”