Japa: Foreign Doctors Will Run To Nigeria For Jobs Soon – Father Mbaka Declares

The Spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father. Ejike Mbaka, has said that soon, foreign medical personnel will run to Nigeria in search of job opportunities at the country’s hospitals.

Naija News understands that Fr Mbaka said this while decrying the rate at which Nigerian doctors are relocating abroad for job hunts in the white man’s land.

The controversial cleric said the citizens should prepare to return home as everything wrong with the country will soon be all well.

The Tribune quoted Fr. Mbaka as saying during a recent sermon at his church’s prayer ground that the rate at which Nigerian doctors are migrating overseas is alarming.

“If you are given an American visa today, how many of you will leave Nigeria?” Mbaka was said to have asked his congregation. To his amazement, a large percentage of the members raised their hands in unison.

He replied, “If all of you (addressing the congregants) will go out, how many will remain?”

“It’s going to be well. One day, Nigeria is going to be well (better). One day the foreigners you have been running to their countries will begin to run to Nigeria. One day our youths will begin to say the Lord is good.”

Meanwhile, Fr. Mbaka had revealed earlier in the year that Nigeria is cursed with bad leadership.

The cleric who was speaking during his first sermon at the church’s prayer ground in mid-January said Nigeria is blessed with everything but cursed with bad leadership.

“Nigeria is blessed with everything but cursed with bad leadership,” Fr Mbaka said.

Father Mbaka also declared 2023 the year of favour while praying that the congregants would not labour in vain.

Naija News recalls that the church was closed down on the 3rd of June 2022 over Mbaka’s statement against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu banned Mbaka from commenting on political issues and transferred him to a monastery. Following Mbaka’s suspension, the church turned the ministry into Chaplaincy to monitor the excesses in the ministry.

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, in October 2022 transferred Mbaka from chaplaincy to the monastery.

Consequently, Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi was named to replace him (Mbaka) as the new chaplain of the Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy.