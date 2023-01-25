‘Everton Is For Sale Amid Fans’ Protests’

The owner of Everton football club, Farhad Moshiri is reportedly ready to sell the club as he finally bowed to the pressure from the club’s fans.

In the last two seasons, Everton have been struggling to win games despite changing coaches and spending over £700 million on players in the last 7 years.

Last season, they waited until the last game of the season before they could escape relegation. This season, they have already recorded 11 defeats, 6 draws, and just three wins in 20 Premier League games.

Due to their woeful performance so far this season, Everton are currently in the relegation zone, three points from safety. This forced the club to sack coach Frank Lampard earlier this week.

All the on-field crisis has forced the club’s fans to keep protesting against the club’s board.

In reaction to the intense protests from the club’s fans, the Guardian has reported that the club’s owner Moshiri is willing to sell the club for at least £500 million.

In reaction to the story, the club said via video footage that the club is not for sale despite the mass crisis at the Merseyside club.

Before now, Moshiri who has been in charge of Everton for seven years has been looking for investors from outside the club. But he is said to be ready for a total sale of his assets at the club.

According to a report by the Guardian, several people have expressed interest in buying the club and the bidding war might start anytime soon.