Deji Adeyanju Reveals Reason Nigerian Celebrities Engage In Prostitution

Popular Nigerian activist, Deji Adeyanju has revealed why Nigerian celebrities allegedly engage in prostitution.

According to him, celebrity is not a profession, adding that the worst thing that can happen to a person is being popular and broke.

Adeyanju made this known via his Instagram this morning.

He said: “Celebrity is not a profession. That is why you find both male and female so called celebrities doing prostitution because that is all they can do. The worst thing that can happen to anyone is to be popular and broke.”

The activist’s remark about celebrities is coming shortly after media personality, Nedu claimed that many ladies get on the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, to get ‘customers’ and sell their bodies.

Naija News had earlier reports that Nedu said this during an interview with Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyin, on his podcast, The Honest Bunch, published on Monday.

He said, “You know what Big Brother does for you, it takes you from here and shoots you up but there is no substance to hold you on to.

“Na ‘Kpekus’ (slang word for female sex organ)) most of them get to offer, they intentionally go there just to get ‘customers.’”