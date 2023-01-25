Court Throws Out Suit Challenging Ban Of Okada, Keke In Lagos

A suit challenging the restriction of commercial motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (Keke NAPEP) on some roads in Lagos State has been thrown out by a Federal High Court sitting in the state.

Naija News gathered that the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1389/2020, which was filed by a Lagos lawyer identified as Julius Ajibulu was thrown out because the court said he failed in the attempt to challenge the reverse of the order.

Recall that on Monday, January 27, 2020, the Lagos State government restricted the movement and operations of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke NAPEP), proscribing in six Local Government Areas (LGAs), nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and 10 major highways across the state with effect from February 1, 2020.

Also, it was learnt that the Lagos State government banned Okada and tricycles from plying 40 bridges and flyovers across the state, and directed security operatives to embark on a total enforcement of the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and disorderliness created by illegal operations of okada and tricycle riders in restricted areas.

However, Ajibulu in the suit seeks a reversal of the ban on these two major sources of transportation for people in the state.

The suit had the Governor of Lagos State, Attorney General of Lagos State, Commissioner for Transportation and Speaker, of Lagos State House of Assembly as first to fourth defendants respectively.

But Justice Akintayo Aluko in his judgement held that the applicant, Ajibulu, “failed woefully” in his bid to reverse the ban.

The presiding judge said among other factors, the plaintiff also failed to establish that the Lagos State government has no power to ban the operation of tricycles and motorcycles in respect of the designated roads in the state.