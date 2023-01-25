Buhari, Osinbajo Missing At Tinubu’s Campaign Rally In VP’s Home State, Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo were on Wednesday conspicuously absent at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Naija News recalls that the spokesperson of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, had earlier this month disclosed that Buhari would join Tinubu’s campaign in 10 states including Ogun on January 25.

However, Buhari and Osinbajo were missing as the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and other chieftains of the party stormed the MKO Abiola Stadium in Kuto, Abeokuta, to seek the support of Ogun residents.

Ogun is the home state, of the vice president, an indigene of Ikenne Local Government Area, and a registered party member in the state following the transfer of his APC membership card to Ikenne.

At the time of this report, the presidency or APC PCC is yet to give any statement over the absence of the two Nigerian leaders at the APC rally but President Buhari is away on an official trip to Senegal.

Diri Speaks On Kwankwaso Returning To PDP

Meanwhile, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said he will be very excited about the return of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor described Kwakwanso as an astute politician who is passionate about working for a better Nigeria, stressing that he and other PDP leaders are praying for the former Governor of Kano State to return to the main opposition party.

Diri made this known when the NNPP presidential candidate led top officials of his campaign council to visit him at the Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday.

The governor, who spoke through his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said his administration was on the same page with Kwankwaso on several national problems affecting the country.

Diri, however, pointed out that current realities show that the country could be better fixed by the PDP, adding that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is the man to rescue the country.