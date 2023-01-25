Senate Adjourns Plenary For Elections

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday adjourned plenary till February 28, 2023.

Naija News reports that the decision was to enable lawmakers partake in electioneering campaigns ahead of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed the nomination of a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase (rtd), for appointment as chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration of the report of screening of the nominee, presented by the Senator Haliru Jika (APC – Bauchi Central)-led Committee on Police Affairs.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the Senate, seeking the approval of the lawmakers on the appointment of Solomon Arase, as the chairman of the PSC.

Naija News reports the President’s request was contained in a letter read before the legislators during Tuesday’s plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan