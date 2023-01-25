Borno: Cameroon Govt Sends 855 Nigerian Refugees Home

The government of Cameroon, led by President Paul Biya, has repatriated eight hundred and fifty-five (855) Nigerians back to the country.

The citizens were received into the country on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, by the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, Naija News reports.

The refugees were the second batch of Nigerians to be sent home from the neighbouring African country.

Cameroonian officials, led by the Governor of the Far North Region of Cameroon, Minjinyawa Bakari, during a brief farewell ceremony in Maroua on Tuesday, said the latest development makes the total of refugees returned to Nigeria to 1,300.

During the handing over of the Nigerian citizens, the officials presented them with farewell packages consisting of food and non-food items.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian government, Governor Zulum thanked the Cameroonian president, other officials and host communities for taking good care of the Nigerian refugees in the last nearly nine years. The governor appreciated the donation made by President Biya.

Naija News learnt that the 855 Nigerian refugees residing in Minawao Camp were received by a border community between Nigeria and Cameroon, close to Banki in Bama Local Government Area by Chairman Transitional Committee, Hon Grema Terab.

Each of the refugees received N40,000 from the Federal Government as well as a 50kg bag of rice, 10kg bag of beans, 5 litres of cooking oil, a carton of seasoning, wrapper and N60,000 per household from the state government.

On her part, United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) Cameroon Office, led by Madam Kimberly, visited Banki camp, where she commended the resettlement efforts led by the Zulum administration.

“It was quite impressive adding that this the vision required to end the plight of refugees,” she said.