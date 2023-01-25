Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 25th January 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 24th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N750 on Tuesday 24th January 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N740 Selling Rate N750

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited X-Compliance report has revealed how six listed companies on the local bourse violated varying listing rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in 2022.

Naija News reports that the six firms which were said to have violated listing rules include Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc, BUA Foods Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited X-Compliance report points out that every listed company is expected to furnish NGX with timely information to enable it efficiently perform its function of maintaining an orderly market.

It was learnt that while the Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc and AIICO Insurance Plc violated NGX amendments to chapter 17 of information disclosure rules on closed period, rules of NGX issuers rule, BUA Foods Plc violated the rule against unauthorised publication.

The reports also indicated that in 2022, the United Bank for Africa Plc also violated the provisions of rule 1.1.5, rules for the filing of accounts, and treatment of default filing.

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated also violated rule 19.2 on disclosure for board meetings, amendments to the rules relating to board meetings and general meetings and the breach of the exchange process for filing financial statements.