Keyamo Reacts As Atiku’s Former Aide Set To Release More Allegations Against PDP Flagbearer

The Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the plan by Michael Achimugu, former media aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to reveal more details on the allegations against his former principal.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday evening, Keyamo urged Nigerians to tune in to a popular television station to watch Achimugu talk about the alleged criminal enterprise Atiku and his fronts ran when they were in government.

The Minister of State for Labor and Employment asserted that the 2023 elections for PDP is a graduation from SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) to SPA (Special Purpose Aircraft).

Keyamo wrote: “It’s about to go down!! Let’s all tune in to hear all about the criminal enterprise Atiku and his fronts ran when they were in government. The 2023 elections for them is a graduation from SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) to SPA (Special Purpose Aircraft) #Atikugate”

Recall that on January 8, 2023, Achimugu, in a series of videos released via Youtube tagged “AtikuGate”, claimed that the former Vice President and former President Olusegun Obasanjo used Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to siphon public funds when he served as vice president between 1999 and 2007.

He also alleged that Atiku collected N100 million from the convicted former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, from the N1.16 billion ecological fund released to the state by the Ecological Fund Office that was being chaired by Atiku at the time.

Achimugu also claimed that Marine Float Limited, one of the phony companies (SPVs), was said to have been used by Atiku to divert public funds during the Obasanjo administration and operated illegally as it was not registered as a body corporate until 2017

The whistleblower stated that the reason for his action is to expose the alleged corrupt past of his former boss to educate Nigerians on the dangers of voting him as their next president.