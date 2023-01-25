2023: PDP Mocks APC Over Defection Of Nick Ovuakporie, Others

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been mocked over the alleged alarming rate of defection of its loyalists and members into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP, as learnt by Naija News, made the assertion that the rate of defection from the APC in Delta State into the PDP signalled the party’s collapse.

According to the PDP Campaign Council, the defection of some of APC’s loyalists like the Delta State Secretary of the party, Nick Ovuakporie, is evidence of the party’s fall in the state and the South-South at large.

Naija News reports that the PDP campaign council in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja, claimed that the level at which APC members defect to PDP across the country generally indicates the incompetence of APC and its flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

Ologbondiyan said, “The defection of the State Secretary of the fizzling and wobbling APC, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, as well as a horde of other APC members to the PDP, signals the collapse of the APC in Delta State and other South-South states.

“This daily mass exit from the APC into the PDP, which is also being recorded in other parts of the country, shows that Nigerians, especially APC members, have come to the reality of the vacuity, inadequacies and incompetence of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the futility of his self-centred presidential ambition.”

Meanwhile, the PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday urged the people of Delta State not to vote for Bola Tinubu at the forthcoming polls.

Naija News reported earlier that Atiku, during his party’s presidential campaign rally at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, the Delta state capital, said the APC government has disunited the country in all aspects and came to destroy the biggest economy in Africa built by the PDP for sixteen years.

According to him, if elected, the PDP would be committed to restoring the country’s unity by ensuring that every part of the country has a sense of belonging.

He said: “We are here to show our gratitude and appreciation to say that we are with you in all respects because of the support we have received from you from 1999 to date.

“All through my political journey, Delta state has always supported me and I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta and the entire Niger Delta.

“That is why in my modest appreciation, I chose one of you as my vice-presidential candidate and you know that a running mate is always a stepping stone.

“Therefore, it is up to you to show your support by giving Governor Okowa the massive support to enable us to rescue and rebuild our dear country.”