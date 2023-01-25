2023: Buhari Acknowledges Tinubu As Incoming President (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the incoming president.

Naija News reports that a video that emerged online captures the moment Buhari called Tinubu ‘Mr President’ at a recent campaign rally.

The president made the statement while they were leaving the Bauchi campaign rally which ended abruptly due to power supply.

In the video, Buhari said: “Okay, Asiwaju, let’s go, let’s go, Mr. President”

Tinubu answered with a smiling tone: “Yes sir!”

Pastor Kumuyi Speaks On Winner Of 2023 Presidential Election

Meanwhile, the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has said not all the four major candidates contesting to be Nigeria’s next president in the February 25th poll will win.

The revered preacher said while only one of them will win the 2023 presidential election, others must accept defeat and hope for the next election.

Pastor Kumuyi acknowledged that none of the candidates would want to lose after spending millions and billions of Naira during their campaign electioneering.

He, however, admonished the politicians to say whatever they would say to the electorates without causing fighting.

Kumuyi gave the advice today in Asaba, Delta State capital when he arrived in the city for a six-day global crusade.

The Deeper Life Church head said while it is good to pray for the coming election, it is also important that the people come out en masse and vote wisely for their preferred candidates at the 2023 polls.