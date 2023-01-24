Why North Should Vote For Tinubu – Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the North should vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, to validate their loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party.

Gbajabiamila asserted that Tinubu had stood behind President Buhari in two previous elections, adding that it was time the supporters of the president also rallied around him for the February poll.

The lawmaker stated this on Monday at the APC Presidential Campaign rally held at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

Also speaking, Senate President Ahmad Lawan asked the people of the state to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having abandoned the North East to the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Senator opined that the PDP had abandoned vulnerable Nigerians in the Northeast region at the mercy of Boko Haram until the APC took over power in 2015.

He therefore commended President Buhari for technically eradicating insurgency in the region.

He said: “Mr President, our father, mentor, the PDP abandoned the Northeast to Boko Haram until you came into office.

“In 2015, when you were sworn in, you liberated us. We in the Northeast are the most important beneficiaries of your administration because Boko Haram was technically defeated by the time you came into power.”