‘Why I Would Never Leave A Marriage Because Of Infidelity’ – Patience Ozokwor

Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has explained the reason why she would stay put in a marriage despite infidelity.

According to the veteran actress, during a recent interview, she would not allow anyone to leave their marriage for a “Visitor”.

She said: “Me, I’m not going to leave my house for anybody, you are the visitor that came in. Find your way out.

“I will so hold my family, so polish it, and sweep out all the debts, and then had a peaceful home again.”

The film star also spoke on why she wouldn’t advise divorce in marriages, but separation instead, adding that God is not against separation but he despises divorce.

“God is not against separation. What God doesn’t want is divorce. God is not saying we should not divorce because sometimes he does not know that we have violated – No,” she said.

“Coming from a Christian background, we are not allowed to divorce.

“If you pray and the man turns around to become something else, escape for dear life because it is only those who are alive that can tell the story. When you are dead, nobody can tell.”