Why I Must Return To My Wife And Kids Every 10 Days – Jason Njoku

Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku has disclosed that he does not leave his family for more than 10 days.

Njoku, in a series of tweet explained that his family will always come first place before any job or money.

According to him, he always return home every 10 days no matter where he is.

Njoku revealed that he took the decision when an incident happened about eight years ago with his son who was then a toddler.

According to him, he was so consumed with work that when he returned home his son would refer to him as mummy.

He said he made the decision to always be around his family so they can also feel his impact on their lives

He wrote, “Haven’t left home in 10days🤗. Almost ready to hit the road again. Something that has helped me build rapid travel movement muscle is my own little rule. I MUST come home every 10days. This means if I need to travel across Lusaka, Kinshasa or JoBurg. Its 2-3 days/city then home.

“I won’t sacrifice my presence at home. Never. If I have to spend more than 2 weeks anywhere. Entire clan relocates. Kids <10 so it works. Not sure this works when the kids are older. But for now that’s the clan culture. People think its weird I fly 13hrs to spend weekends at home.

“8 years ago Obi (then 1.5yrs) never used to see me. So when he started speaking he used to call me Mummy. If there was a point where I knew things had to change and I need to prioritise family over everything else. That was it. Never regretted it since.”