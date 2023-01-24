What I Will Do If I Lose Presidential Election – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has stated that he would accept the outcome of the 2023 general election even if it does not favour him.

Naija News reports that the former Kano State governor made this known on Monday at a town hall meeting with staff and students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

According to Kwankwaso, he would accept the outcome of the election if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts a free and fair polls.

Kwankwaso said: “I have no problem with accepting losing election. The best way to accept the 2023 election is by doing the right thing – free, fair and of course credible election.

“We have decided and it’s there in our blueprint that we will tackle the issue of insecurity. We are very angry that today, as we’re sitting here, we have so many people, young men and women being kidnapped.

“We will give a lot of opportunity to the young men and women to serve this country as members of the armed forces, members of the police, members of the DSS and so on.”