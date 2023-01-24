Transfer News Across Europe On January 24

Welcome to the roundup of the latest transfer news for today, Tuesday, 24th, January 2023.

Despite having bids rejected at the beginning of the month, Chelsea has not given up on trying to recruit Enzo Fernandez, a 22-year-old midfielder for Benfica and Argentina, according to a report by the Insert.

With the Seagulls searching for prospective replacements, Graham Potter’s team might make a second attempt with a higher offer for 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, who plays for Brighton, the Guardian claimed.

To fill Frank Lampard’s position as manager, Everton has spoken with former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, the Athletic claimed.

Along with David Moyes, the manager of West Ham who oversaw the Toffees from 2002 to 2013, former Everton star Wayne Rooney, who is currently in charge of DC United, and Duncan Ferguson are also on the list, as reported by the Sun.

Everton’s offer to hire Thomas Frank as manager was turned down by Brentford, according to Sports Insider.

26-year-old midfielder Franck Kessie of Barcelona and the Ivory Coast will likely end the season in Spain despite rumours of a transfer to Stamford Bridge, Football. London claimed.

Thiago Silva is expected to accept Chelsea’s offer of a contract extension, keeping the Brazilian defender at Stamford Bridge past his 39th birthday, Times claimed.

Chris Wood, who last week joined Nottingham Forest, could be replaced by Anthony Gordon, a 21-year-old winger for Everton and the England U21 team, Talksport reported.

Mykola Matviyenko, a 26-year-old centre-back who is valued at £20 million and plays for Shakhtar Donetsk, is drawing more attention from Brighton, according to the Telegraph.

Nicolas Jackson, a 21-year-old attacker from Villarreal and Senegal, is up for grabs, and Bournemouth is vying to get him before Southampton, the Athletic claimed.

David Blitzer and Joshua Harris, who jointly own Crystal Palace, are considering selling their shares and making a purchase of Manchester United, which would allow the Glazer family to continue to hold ownership of the Old Trafford club, the Mirror claimed.

The 20-year-old French midfielder Naouirou Ahamada is the subject of negotiations between Palace and Stuttgart, the Athletic claimed.

Barcelona is interested in signing 27-year-old Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Marco Asensio this summer on a free transfer, but that deal has not yet been finalized at the Bernabeu, the Sport reported.