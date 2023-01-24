Tinubu: Your Blackmail Will Not Fetch You Extra Meat From Atiku’s Pot Of Soup – Campaign Council Blasts Naja’atu Muhammad

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has levelled some allegations against the former Director of the Civil Society of the APC presidential campaign, Naja’atu Muhammad.

Naija News recalls that Muhammad, during an interview with the Whistler, claimed that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is suffering from dementia.

According to her, the former Lagos Governor is so ill he is unable to hold a teacup.

Reacting to Muhammad allegations in a statement on Monday by a member of the Tinubu campaign, Kassim Afegbua, the PCC alleged that the former Commissioner of the Police Service Commission (PSC) expected free money from Tinubu but got disappointed.

The PCC lamented that Muhammad’s behaviour has indicated that Tinubu has a lot work to do when he becomes president.

The PCC said, “If at this age, a 67-year old Lady can still behave like a typical hustler, then Tinubu truly has a lot of work to do to empower such fellows when he becomes President.

“Last week, Najaatu Mohammed separated herself from Bola Ahmed Tinubu and joined Atiku Abubakar’s chequered aspirations. She loosely declared that but for the South-West media, Asiwaju Tinubu should not be allowed to become president.

“A Najaatu that has always been on the side of justice; or supposedly, I should have said, has now latched on to Atiku Abubakar’s campaigns to further her hustle.

“Since then, she has been shouting like a scarecrow trying to demarket Tinubu; as if the APC candidate is not a man we see all the time.

“She says Tinubu cannot hold a tea cup; maybe she has been babysitting Asiwaju Tinubu and feeding him tea, or spoon feeding him each time he has a meal.

“The likes of Najaatu, eg Bwala, came with the notion that there will be so much to salivate their appetite, but seeing that Asiwaju Tinubu was not forthcoming with free money, they decided to find the exit door.”

Speaking further, the PCC insisted that if Muhammad had quietly left the party it would have been more sensible, adding that her accusations has shown how ridiculous she is.

Afegbua wondered if Atiku could assuage her momentary appetite and insisted that the duo’s relationship would soon go sour.

The statement said Muhammad’s declaration that Tinubu cannot hold a tea cup and that the APC candidate is suffering from dementia “is possible that Najaatu is talking about another Tinubu, certainly not the one we have been seeing campaigning everywhere.”

While noting that it’s not an issue for Muhammad to leave Tinubu camp “but to make empty conjectures and rhetorics in order to embellish her deep hunger and greed exposes her dubiety of purpose. That is usually the stock-in-trade of jobless minds who live on charity and free money.

“Tinubu has defied all the insinuations to confound the public with his energetic campaign since November. Since his return from Saudi Arabia, no single day has gone by without one activity or the other.”

“Trying to blackmail Tinubu or run him down will certainly not fetch Muhammad extra meat from Atiku Abubakar’s pot of soup.

“Tinubu is an idea whose time has come. God Almighty will surely see his aspiration through to victory. It is interesting that Najaatu Mohammed has joined Atiku Abubakar’s rottweiler colony, but she should please be honourable enough to bark with facts, and not mere conjectures. I will come her way again,” the statement said.