Tinubu Reacts As PDP Heads To Court To Seek His Disqualification

The standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its latest move to seek his disqualification from the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News earlier reported that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it has taken its case to the court to have Tinubu declared ineligible to contest the February 25 presidential election by virtue of section 137 (1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In a chat with reporters in Abuja on Monday, Ologbodiyan said Tinubu’s alleged conviction for narcotic offenses by a United States court makes him ineligible to contest.

He said the PDP PCO also wants the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately delist Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC or any other political party and erase his name from all materials relating to next month’s election.

According to Ologbondiyan, allowing the APC flagbearer to contest in the forthcoming elections is “fundamentally illegal, invalid and must be expunged immediately”, adding that PDP “is filing for accelerated hearing in this case in the interest of the nation.”

Reacting in a chat with Vanguard on Monday night, Tinubu, speaking through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said the PDP is trying to divert Nigerians’ attention from the allegations leveled against its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

He challenged Atiku to address the claim that he employed the whistleblower, Michael Achimugu, who revealed that Atiku made a scandalous conservation on how he and former President Olusegun Obasanjo set up Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to steal public money.

The APC chieftain also asked the former Vice President to disclose whether the taped voice was his or not instead of the PDP going on a fruitless mission.