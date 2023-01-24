Tinubu Missing As Shettima, Top APC Chieftains Dine With Buhari In Lagos [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Monday honoured with a special dinner in Lagos after visiting the centre of excellence for the commissioning of projects under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Naija News reports that the event organized by the Lagos State government was attended by All Progressives Congress (APC) members and top state and federal government officials.

However, APC presidential candidate and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was absent at the banquet in honour of Buhari.

Tinubu and Buhari, including other party chieftains, were together in Bauchi State earlier for the APC presidential campaign rally before the event ended abruptly.

APC chieftains and government officials present at the dinner event include Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Governor Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the party Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos state house of assembly speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa; Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji; Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

See more photos from the Lagos dinner night with President Buhari below:

Naija News reported earlier that Buhari, who is on a two-day working visit, unveiled and commissioned the Lekki Deep Sea Port project yesterday upon his arrival in Lagos.

Also, Africa’s largest rice mill, the Lagos Rice Mill, was launched to begin production yesterday after President officially commissioned the project, to the joy of the state residents.

According to the state government, the Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, a 2 x 16 Metric Tonnes per hour mill, standing on an area of 8.5 hectares of land, with an annual paddy requirement of about 240,000 Metric Tonnes, is expected to produce 2.5 million bags of 50Kg rice per annum.

The mill will generate about 250,000 direct and indirect jobs for Lagosians, Sanwo-Olu noted earlier.

During the commissioning of the project yesterday, Bu­hari commend­ed Governor Sanwo-Olu for the state government’s revolution in the agriculture sector, especially in rice production.

The president told Gov­ernor Sanwo-Olu in a sim­ple sentence, “You are do­ing well.”